The Last of Us Remake: Release Date, Leaks, PS5 and Everything You Need to Know

The Last of Us was one of the most lauded works on the Playstation 3, and now it looks as though The Last of Us Remake will be bringing the gripping tale to next-gen consoles.

Even with the critical and commercial release of The Last of Us 2, fans still want to see the original updated for modern consoles.

Whilst the game has not yet been officially confirmed by developers Naughty Dog, we do have a ton of information that appears to have been leaked ahead of the game's release.

Here's everything you need to know about The Last of Us Remake, including the potential release date, leaks for the game and more.

Release Date

Thus far, Naughty Dog has not officially confirmed a release date for The Last of Us Remake, nor have they confirmed that the game is even currently in development.

We will update this page as and when it is confirmed by the company that The Last of Us Remake will be coming to consoles.

Leaks

UPDATE January 6th 2022: The Remake treatment for The Last of Us was originally confirmed by Jason Schreier in a report for Bloomberg in 2021. The report claimed that Playstation's Visual Arts Service Group was the lead developer for the game, before being "relegated" to a support studio.

Naughty Dog's Co-President Neil Druckmann said that he is "dying to share" all of the content that the developers have been working on during Sony's CES 2022, and we're hoping that The Last of Us Remake is one of them.

Leaker Tom Henderson recently claimed that several people have confirmed to him that the Remake of The Last of Us is "near to completion" and will be released in late-2022.

VGC has since backed up the original claim from Henderson, stating that the information that he leaked matches that of several other sources they have reached out to.

Both Henderson and VGC have been fairly reliable sources of information in the past, and we're hoping that the claims from both lead to the game getting a release later this year.

PS5

The Last of Us Remake is currently scheduled to be released on Playstation 5, with the next-gen console set to have all of the technological capabilities to propel the original game into the best possible version available on the market.

It's not likely that we will see the game coming to any other platforms, at least not at first, but Xbox and PC players would be absolutely love the potential of getting their hands on the Playstation exclusive.

