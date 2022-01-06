Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Most footballers can’t compete with 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo’s physique in their prime, let alone in retirement. But former Bayern Munich star Ze Roberto isn’t like most retired footballers.

Manchester United ace Ronaldo does everything he can to stay in shape. It was recently reported that he splashed out on a high-tech oxygen chamber that will repair damaged tissues quicker.

It’s a far cry from the average Sunday League footballer whacking a bag of frozen peas on an aching hamstring.

But even Ronaldo will be impressed when he sees how ex-Bayern and Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto is looking at the age of 47.

Some footballers let themselves go when they retire. Even a little weight gain is expected considering they’re no longer training intensely multiple days a week.

Not Ze Roberto. He is ripped.

Ze Roberto is in incredible shape

He loves showing off his six pack to his 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where his page is filled with clips of his strict workout routines.

Revealing the secrets to his figure, the four-time Bundesliga winner said, per the Daily Mail: “I have no vices. I don't drink alcoholic beverages, I don't smoke, I eat very well, I sleep well.

“I have my family, which is my greatest security. I think those are important factors to reach the age I reached and still continue playing at a high level.”

Better physique than Ronaldo?

And Ze Roberto, who also won the Champions League, even believes his body is superior to Ronaldo’s because he managed to maintain it into his forties.

The versatile player played until he was 43, retiring with Palmeiras in 2017.

“Today I would say that I have a better physique, because I played until I was 43 years old," he added.

“If he does, I will say it is him.”

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

The gauntlet has well and truly been laid down to Ronaldo, who turns 37 in February.

The Man United forward has spoken of his desire to play into his forties, so Ze Roberto faces some competition.

But nevertheless, it’s not right to look like this at 47.

Ze Roberto, you’re an inspiration. Now where did I leave that doughnut…

Rangnick Has Been STEALING wins | Football Terrace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News