Tony Khan: AEW President claims "Dream Signing" coming to AEW soon

In a recent interview with Josh Martinez from Z100, Tony Khan addressed that a "dream signing" is going to be #ALLELITE soon.

There are countless possibilities in the wrestling industry for who could officially become ALLELITE. 2021 saw huge names in professional wrestling sign with All Elite Wrestling.

The likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Tony Nese and many more joined the brand.

However, in a recent interview with Josh Martinez from Z100. Tony Khan was asked if their were any dream signings coming to AEW in 2022 and if so are they a North American talent.

Tony replied saying "There is. They are in North America, and they're coming and pretty soon"

We don't know anymore details as we know just how much Tony Khan loves to surprise wrestling fans.

However, here are a couple of suggestions to who could be the huge acquisition could be.

First of all the main name, you have to focus on here is Windham Rotunda. Windham in his time in WWE as Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest stars in the company and captivated fans with The Fiend gimmick. Wrestling fans have been speculating when Rotunda would show up again in the wrestling world as his none complete clause expired on the 29th October 2021. Windham could reignite old rivalries and have storylines with the likes of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. While embarking in new intriguing feuds with the likes of Malakai Black.



Another huge name available in the wrestling world who is also in North America is none other than Johnny Wrestling aka Johnny Gargano. Gargano was one of the biggest names in NXT and based on Khan's previous ALL ELITE acquisitions it would be of no surprise for Gargano to join the likes of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Jake Atlas, Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, and many more in AEW.



A name that slips under the radar could step through the forbidden door. This being NJPW Strong superstar, Jay White. Jay white over the past month or so has cut an array of promos calling out anyone and everyone from AEW while also teasing a dream match with none other than Adam Cole BAYBAY. Jay White has been absent from Japan for some time now and is predominantly based in Los Angeles as this is where the NJPW Strong Dojo is located.

It is all up in the air who this "dream signing" will be but if it's anything like the previous surprise signees in 2021 the wrestling world is in for a treat.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

