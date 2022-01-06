Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku's interview with Sky Italia has gone down about as well as expected with Chelsea fans.

From praising Inter Milan's fans and promising to return one day to slating Thomas Tuchel and his system, Lukaku managed to upset just about everyone possible.

Not only were Chelsea's manager and fans upset by the content and timing of the interview, if rumours are to be believed his teammates were also unimpressed with the Belgian.

But Lukaku is far from the first player to cause an upset in an interview. Here are four more players who gave explosive interviews to the media.

Raheem Sterling:

Raheem Sterling was willing to get his dream move to Manchester City through any means necessary, including upsetting the current manager at the time, Brendan Rodgers, and the Anfield faithful.

Brendan Rodgers claimed that Sterling was offered "an incredible deal" to remain at the club, but the offer was rejected by Raheem and his agent.

Sterling then went on to give an interview (supposedly unsanctioned by the club) to the BBC in which he told them:

"It's not about the money at all, it's never been about money. I talk about winning trophies throughout my career. That's all I talk about. I don't talk about how many cars I'm going to drive, how many houses I've got. I just purely want to be the best I can be."

Liverpool and Rodgers found the interview unhelpful and unsettling but Raheem was eventually granted his wish to leave for Man City.

Harry Kane:

Gary Neville's Overlap series on YouTube has had some brilliant interviews, however, none were quite as eye-opening as the conversation he shared with Spurs striker Harry Kane.

The England captain dropped an absolute bombshell on Spurs fans when he spoke to Neville about his desire to leave his boyhood club.

The striker spoke about needing to have a 'good honest conversation' with the club, which was seen by most fans as contradictory to the interview itself.

Kane told Neville:

“As players, you don’t know what the chairman’s thinking, I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking: ‘If I can get £100m for you, then why not?’ You know what I mean. I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years."

Unlike Sterling though, Kane is yet to have his wish granted as he remains at Spurs.

Roy Keane:

As Roy Keane approached the end of his Manchester United career, he seemed like a player that had simply had enough.

Frustrated with the club and his teammates, Keane let rip during an interview with MUTV following a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Middlesborough.

Keane was critical of the majority of his teammates but singled out Rio Ferdinand after blaming him for a Jimmy Floyd Haisselbank goal.

Keane told MUTV:

"I have seen that happen to Rio before. It is poor defending,"

"Just because you are paid £120,000-a-week and play well for 20 minutes against Tottenham you think you are a superstar."

The club didn't appreciate Keane's words and destroyed the footage, he was fined £5,000 and had his contract terminated not long after.

Peter Odemwingie

A rejected transfer by West Brom led to a bizarre Sky Sports interview with Peter Odemwingie.

After the club refused a £2million offer tabled by QPR, the striker hit out at his club on Twitter. But that was far from the end of the situation as Odemwingie then drove himself to London on deadline day in an attempt to force the move.

The Nigerian striker then gave an infamous interview whilst leaning from the window of his car, he told reporters:

"I think every football fan is interested to see if we can make the deal or not and I am optimistic about it."

Eventually, however, Junior Hoilett refused to move in the opposite direction and the deal collapsed. Odemwingie had to return to his former club but was gradually excluded from the squad before finally being sold to Cardiff.

