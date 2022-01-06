West Ham transfer news: £17.1m sensation is 'on Irons' radar' but Moyes faces big problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adam Hlozek is among West Ham United's January targets but his price tag could result in the Hammers being forced to wait until the summer before looking to strike a deal, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The transfer window reopened for business on New Year's Day, giving boss David Moyes the opportunity to add reinforcements to his squad at the London Stadium.

What’s the latest news involving Hlozek?

According to MailOnline, Sparta Prague frontman Hlozek is among the stars on West Ham’s radar during the January transfer window.

Moyes has made it clear that he is looking to strengthen his options, with the striking department being an area he is particularly keen on adding reinforcements.

Hlozek has been named by ESPN as one of the top breakthrough talents to watch out for in 2022.

The report suggests West Ham are not the 19-year-old’s only suitors as Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 12-cap Czech Republic international and mulling over whether to meet Sparta Prague’s £15million price tag.

But the east Londoners may have the upper-hand in their pursuit as Daniel Kretinsky, who purchased a 27 per cent stake in the club in November, owns Hlozek’s current employers.

Hlozek, who is valued at £17.1million by Transfermarkt, has scored six goals and contributed a further 12 assists in 27 outings this season.

What has Dean Jones said about Hlozek?

Jones is certain that Hlozek, who has found the back of the net 34 times during his stint with Sparta Prague, is among those on West Ham's list of potential targets during the January window.

However, the transfer insider believes the Czech side's valuation of the attacker could prove to be a major stumbling block as the Hammers look to win the race for the teenager.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He is definitely somebody that's on their radar and they like him a lot.

"I can't remember what his value is right now but I think that's part of the concern of signing him at the moment."

Why are West Ham keen on signing a striker?

West Ham only have one senior striker on their books, with that being Jamaica international Michail Antonio.

However, the Hammers have been forced to deploy Jarrod Bowen in the lone striker role on various occasions due to Antonio’s absence through suspension and coronavirus.

Although the east Londoners have coped well despite a lack of centre forward options, with them currently just one point adrift of the final Champions League qualification place, Moyes would be wise to bring in some competition for Antonio.

