Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor would be a 'very problematic' opponent for Charles Oliveira should the pair ever set foot in the same octagon, according to former UFC fighter and ESPN pundit Chael Sonnen.

The Notorious, 33, is currently recovering from a broken leg he sustained during his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier last July.

But that still hasn't stopped him from firing shots at Oliveira and NEYMAR of all people.

The Brazilian meanwhile defended his lightweight belt for the first time after submitting the American in the main event of UFC 269.

And now there's talk about a possible fight between the two, where Oliveira would likely be the favourite to win if it does indeed end up happening next.

But Sonnen has claimed the Irishman's time at the top of the division is far from over despite the fact he is currently 1-3 in his past four fights.

In the same video, the three-time UFC title challenger also suggested former two-weight champion McGregor is 'as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen'.

Sonnen said on his YouTube channel: “If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now.

“Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira.

"Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen.

"Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t."

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

UFC president Dana White has refused to rule out the possibility of McGregor fighting Oliveira next upon his return to competition, although Justin Gaethje may have something to say about that.

But Sonnen reckons the fans are in for a real treat if the fight does end up being made.

He continued: “Conor can handle himself on the ground. Conor can take care of himself on the feet. The in-between has been a problem with very high-level guys.

"So now you start to have a question of, is Oliveira a really high level guy? Is he that high enough of a level guy? I don’t have the answers to these questions.

"I’m just sharing for you, however this goes, the fans are going to get something very special.”

READ MORE: Conor McGregor's heir, Israel Adesanya's nemesis - top UFC prospects to watch out for in 2022

MORE: Dustin Poirier confirms Nate Diaz will be his next opponent after loss to Charles Oliveira

News Now - Sport News