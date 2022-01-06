Latest Discord Music Bots January 2022: Chip, Hydra, Alpha, How to Use and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord is a great app which is used by hundreds of thousands of people and we can reveal all the latest Discord Music Bots you can use.

Lots love the addition of the Discord Music Bot, and there are an abundance of commands that you can use for this music bot.

People from all over the world can chat in Discord servers and there is now a huge community of people in the Discord server.

Hydra Music Bot

.help: Shows the help menu.

.lyrics: Shows lyrics for the currently playing song.

.lyrics (song title): Shows lyrics for the provided song.

.ping: Shows the latency of the bot.

.ping ws: Shows the websocket latency of the bot.

.ping rest: Shows the rest latency of the bot.

.play (song name/url): Plays a song.

.play file: Plays the file attached to the message.

.playlist: Play your saved default playlist.

.playlist list: List your saved playlists.

.playlist show (playlist name): Shows all the songs within the provided playlist.

.playlist song save (url) (playlist name): Save a song to your default or provided playlist

.playlist song delete (songId) (playlist name): Deletes a song from your default or provided playlist

.queue: Shows the song list queue.

Lofi Radio Music Bot

/play: Joins your voice channel and starts playing 24/7.

/stop: Leaves the voice channel.

/song: Shows the current playing song.

/volume: Check or change the current volume.

/station: Switches between radio themes.

/sleep: Sets a sleep timer.

/profile: Shows your profile.

/mode: Switches between radio modes.

/djrole: Changes which role is considered DJ.

/prefix: Changes the prefix used to address Lofi Radio.

/premium: Shows information about Lofi Radio premium.

Aqua Music Bot

/247: Enables 24/7 mode and stays in voice chat even after the song ends

/autoplay: Toggles whether or not the bot will continue to play related songs after the queue has run out

/clear: Clears the queue

/fix: Fixes the voice channel

/forward: Fast-forwards by 10 seconds, or you can enter in the amount of time you want it to skip ahead

/loop: Change the loop settings of the player

/play: Plays music that you enter as a query

/lyrics: Displays the lyrics of the current track

/pause: Pauses the current track

/resume: Resumes the currently paused track

Chip Music Bot

ch!play: Add a link to Spotify or Soundcloud.

ch!queue: Display the current queue.

ch!replay: Replay the current track

ch!rewind: Rewind a specific amount of time back into the track

ch!search: Searches for a track and lets you choose which track to queue.

ch!seek: Seek to a specific time in the current track

ch!skip: Skip a track.

ch!skipto: Skip to a specific track in queue

ch!stop: Stop the current player

ch!clear: Clear every track from the queue.

ch!forceskip: Forcefully skip tracks that you don’t like!

ch!forward: Forward a specific amount of time into the track

ch!loop: Change the loop settings on Chip, from looping one track to your entire queue.

ch!lyrics: Shows the lyrics of a track.

ch!pause: Pause the current playing track

Mee6 Bot

/add: Add a song to the queue

/clear-queue: Remove every song from the queue

/join: Make the bot join your voice channel

/leave: Make the bot leave your voice channel

/np: Display the current playing track

/pause: Pause the current playing song

/play: Start playing from the queue

/previous: Play the previous track

/queue: List the songs in the queue

/replay: Replay the current track

/resume: Resume playing the current song

/search: Search for a song

/seek: Change the current track’s position

/skip: Skip to the next song

/stop: Stop the current song

/vote-skip: Starts a vote to skip to the next song

