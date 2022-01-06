Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With UFC 270 quickly approaching one of its fiercest competitors, Francis Ngannou, is primed and ready for his fight against Ciryl Gane on the 23rd of January.

We’ve decided to take a look back at his previous bout and his round-two KO against previous competitor Stipe Miocic.

The UFC 260 match last March was the second time that the two competitors had faced each other, with Ngannou being off the back of a previous win in the first match.

The Heavyweight main event of the evening saw the distance of 52-seconds within the second round.

‘The Predator’ Ngannou dominated the bout with Miocic being forced to showcase his durability against the Cameroonian fighter.

New ringside footage demonstrates the brutal moment Ngannou finished his opponent with a knockout blow while Miocic was still on the floor.

Enter Giveaway

The sound of the devastating strike reverberates throughout the room. Many credit Miocic for his versatility and his ability to back off but strike at the right time.

Yet, when fighting the man who holds the record for the world's hardest punch ever measured, being anywhere close to him is a catastrophic risk.

In fact all of Ngannou’s 16 victories have been through finishes with 12 knockouts and a further 4 through opponent submission.

With such brutal power one question seems futile to ask. Can Gane win UFC 270?

Well, in order to have any chance to win, Gane will have to use his technique to his advantage. Known for his speed and endurance, these factors will be critical when taking on the heavyweight who is known for his slow but devastating approach.

With an impressive striking stat of 5.37 hits per minute, he will have to be at his fastest in order to beat Ngannou and cannot afford to absorb many, if any, hits from Ngannou.

With the two being former training partners it will be a personal defense of title for the Predator at UFC 270.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

News Now - Sport News