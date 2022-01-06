CM Punk: Responds to Kazuchika Okada's Comments

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ever since his return to professional wrestling, CM Punk has been getting attention from professional wrestlers all around the world for potential "dream matches". However, it seems he has caught the attention of one of wrestling's current best.

In a recent interview with SportsIllustrated.com Okada discussed potential dream matches and named CM Punk and Bryan Danielson as the two that he would like to see the most.

Okada recently reached the pinnacle of NJPW once again by not only capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Shingo Takagi at WrestleKingdom 16 Night 1.

He then successfully defended at Night 2 against Will Ospreay. Being the IWGP Champion adds to even more potential for the match as there is something to potentially put on the line if the match was to occur.



Punk took to Twitter to tag Okada and post an address:

The address linked gives the location of the United Center in Chicago, evidently accepting Okada's challenge.

The relationship between AEW and NJPW adds fuel to the fire of this match being possible with NJPW talent being no strangers in stepping through the forbidden door. With coronavirus restrictions being stricter in Japan it would be more likely that the bout took place in the US and what better place for it to transpire than CM Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Okada described the dream scenario as: "incredible matches"

However, Okada stated that he would want to do it while they are still active as he feels they will retire soon.

The forbidden door's relevance is red hot and it is a matter of if Okada steps through it and makes the dream scenario a reality.

News Now - Sport News