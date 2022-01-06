The Last of Us Remake: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Last of Us Remake is set to bring the PS3 classic into the next gen, but what is the release date for the title?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating a new release in the series, with The Last of Us Part 3 being rumoured for some time, but a Remake of the original is certainly something that will pique the interest of players engrossed in the world.

Hopefully, the Remake will be able to live up to the greatness of the original PS3 title, and it's looking like we won't have to wait that long to find out.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date of The Last of Us Remake on Playstation 5.

The Last of Us Remake Release Date

A recent leak indicated that we may be seeing The Last of Us Remake released onto Playstation 5 around the end of 2022.

Renowned writer and leaker Tom Henderson recently noted on Twitter that he had information relating to the release of the game, with insiders noting that the game is "close to completion" and will be available for retail sale at the end of the year.

VGC has since backed up the original claim from Henderson, stating that the information that he leaked matches that of several other sources they have reached out to.

Both Henderson and VGC have been fairly reliable sources of information in the past, and we're hoping that the claims from both lead to the game getting a release later this year.

Naughty Dog's Co-President Neil Druckmann said recently said that he is "dying to share" all of the content that the developers have been working on during Sony's CES 2022, and we're hoping that The Last of Us Remake is one of the titles that they have been working on over the past couple of years.

We will update this page as and when Naughty Dog makes the release date of The Last of Us Remake official!

