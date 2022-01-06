Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a new upcoming game due to be released on Thursday 20th January 2022 and we have the latest news around whether this game will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Series X/S has been a brilliant next generation console so far, and is successfully competing with the Playstation 5.

Many love the Rainbow Six franchise and it has been around for decades. It was first a book which was released in 1998, and then it joined the gaming industry.

Lots of fans in the gaming community are wondering whether Rainbow Six Extraction will be in the Xbox Game Pass and we have all the answers you need.

Is Rainbow Six Extraction Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

For those who do not know what the Xbox Games Pass is. It is a pass that gives you immediate access to well 300 games. You can download and play these games on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee.

If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for the same price. The Xbox Game Pass for Console costs £47.79 on Amazon for six months.

Those wanting to know whether Rainbow Six Extraction is in the Xbox Game Pass will be delighted to know that it will be coming to the game pass. Xbox revealed that Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Game Pass on Day One as Ubisoft plan to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox in the near future.

This is great news for those with the game pass, and will no doubt make more in the gaming community buy the Xbox Game Pass.

Action game Rainbow Six Extraction promises to be an entertaining game, and gameplay footage has excited many. Expectations in the gaming community are very high, and we have no doubt that developers Ubisoft will meet the expectations of the gamers.

If anymore details come out in the near future around this game, then we will provide all the updates, so keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

