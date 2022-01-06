Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Novak Djokovic has been denied entrance into Australia after an issue with his visa.

The men's world number one was initially granted a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open after refusing to disclose his vaccination status.

He has also previously revealed he is "opposed" to receiving the Covid-19 jabs.

But after Australian border officials declared Djokovic's visa did not meet the country's entry requirements, the Serbian is being held at a government detention hotel, awaiting a decision on deportation.

Reports also claim the nation is not ruling out a three-year ban from the country for the record nine-time Australian Open champion.

The debacle surrounding Djokovic's initial exemption caused a huge uproar within the tennis community. It is one of, if not the hottest topic in sport right now as fans and professionals argue whether it was the right decision to grant the 34-year-old permission to travel.

Rafael Nadal is one figure who has given his honest thoughts on the situation.

"In some way, I feel sorry for him but he knew the conditions months ago," the Spaniard recently commented. "I don’t encourage nobody. Everyone has to do what they feel is good for them but there are rules and without the vaccine there can be some troubles.

"He’s free to take his own position, but then there are consequences. The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated. If he wanted, he would playing here in Australia without problems."

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty is one of the latest to comment on Djokovic's exemption.

"I know how hard it has been for Australians all around our nation, but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last two years.

"I understand why they may be frustrated with the decision."

Indeed, Australia has implemented some of the strictest guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic and a reported 90 percent of locals aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated.

Prior to a recent change in travel restrictions, only Australian citizens, permanent residents, or family members of the two were permitted to travel in and out of the country. It was only in December 2021 that rules were relaxed and fully vaccinated foreigners with correct visas were permitted across the border.

As it stands, Djokovic is awaiting a decision on his deportation and a potential ban from Australia. Should he receive a ban, it will prohibit him from competing at the Grand Slam and challenging for a 10th title.

News Now - Sport News