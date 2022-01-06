Everton transfer news: Farhad Moshiri 'very close' with 101-goal target's agent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri could play a pivotal role in the Toffees potentially hijacking Aston Villa's attempts to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Coutinho headed to La Liga in a £142million deal from Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool four years ago, but it appears as though he is set to return to the Premier League this month.

What's the latest news involving Coutinho?

It was revealed by MailOnline that Coutinho had been offered to Everton on the eve of the January transfer window opening for business.

The report suggests Barcelona are eager to offload the creative midfielder and his representatives have spoken to the Toffees about the possibility of him moving to Goodison Park.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Coutinho has told his current employers that he is willing to move away from the Nou Camp this month if an attractive offer is tabled.

It has been suggested that a loan move could be possible, although Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the 29-year-old's suitors.

Aston Villa appear to be the frontrunners to secure Coutinho's services on a temporary deal until the end of the season as they have already contacted the Brazilian's agent with a view to negotiating a deal.

The Sunday Mirror, via talkSPORT, have also reported that Coutinho was offered to Newcastle United last month.

Enter Giveaway

What has Paul Brown said about Coutinho?

Brown believes Coutinho could still head to Everton rather than one of their Premier League rivals because of Toffees owner Moshiri.

Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian is working with Barcelona to find a new club for his client before the transfer window slams shut.

Brown understands that Moshiri is on good terms with Joorabchian and has suggested Everton could strengthen their interest if they discover a move is feasible.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "The thing with Coutinho is the guy who represents him is very close to the owner at Everton.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

"If that person who represents him whispers enough into the owner's ear, maybe the owner will decide let's take a massive risk and do it."

Why are Everton interested in Coutinho despite his Barcelona struggles?

Injuries and a loss of form have resulted in Coutinho being restricted to just 106 appearances since his switch to the Nou Camp.

However, he has shown that he is a huge threat in the final third of the pitch when fit as he has found the back of the net 101 times during his club career.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Everton won? 11 4 9 6

Coutinho has also shone in the Premier League before, racking up 79 goal involvements in the competition while on Liverpool's books.

The 64-cap Brazil international could play a key role in turning Everton's fortunes around as they are currently just eight points clear of the relegation zone after an underwhelming first half of the season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News