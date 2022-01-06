Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane has made it clear what he thinks of some of the behaviour of modern footballers, so he was always going to be aghast at the sight of Manchester United and Manchester City players hugging each other.

Following the conclusion of their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on December 12, 2020, Harry Maguire and John Stones enjoyed a big hug and a brief chat at full-time.

Maguire and Stones are England internationals together and the Man United centre-back called Stones a “good friend” last year.

Yet Keane is cut from a different cloth. Opponents during his playing days were genuine rivals; you never would have seen him hugging Patrick Vieira after a match.

Keane wasn't amused by post-game hugs

So when he saw Maguire and Stones sharing a laugh after playing out a draw, he couldn’t resist reacting.

It wasn’t just the hugging that irked the seven-time Premier League winner, though. He was unimpressed by the lack of intensity on show in the Manchester derby, which was lacking a lot quality.

Keane: 'I'm really frustrated'

Part of that might have been down to the absence of fans inside the stadium but Keane wasn’t ready to listen to excuses.

“We've got two bookings in a derby game, I've never seen so many hugs and chats after the game - it's a derby game,” the Sky Sports pundit said.

"I'm scratching my head, I'm really frustrated. You've got to go and find a way to win a game of football...

"You don't settle for draws. People say 'it's a derby' and I listen to John Stones, 'oh, it's a clean sheet' and blah blah blah.

"At the end of the game, the staff, smiling, hugging, the players chatting with each other, just get down the tunnel! Cut that. I don't get it.

“Everyone wants to be pals with each other and be popular. You're playing with these clubs - particularly Man United - to win football matches, not to be mates with everybody."

Imagine Keane in charge of Man United today. The sight of him pulling Maguire away from Stones would be incredible.

