AEW: Top star injured on Dynamite

This past Wednesday's edition of Dynamite saw an array of high-calibre Championship matches. However, unfortunately it saw a top star pick up a serious looking injury.

Dynamite was headlined by a huge match that saw the AEW World Tag Team Championships being on the line as the champions The Lucha Brothers defended their titles against Jurassic Express. The match throughout was a fantastic display of tag team wrestling. In the end, the title changed hands as Jurassic Express deservingly picked up the victory and became the New AEW World Tag Team Champions.

However, an unplanned moment in the match proved not for the faint-hearted as Rey Fenix of the Lucha Brothers was involved in a botched table spot with Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus set up Fenix for a chokeslam through the table, but as they landed through it Fenix's elbow appeared to have popped out of place as his arm bent unnaturally.



According to PWInsider, Fenix was rushed to the hospital immediately after the match finished. It is believed that if it is a dislocated elbow then this would be a blessing as in real-time the injury looked even worse due to the speed that he goes through the table. He immediately clutches his left arm and calls for help.



We hope it isn't too serious and Fenix can get back in the squared circle as soon as possible. Despite the injury, the match between the two teams was what tag team wrestling is all about and it is interesting to see where the new champions Jurassic Express go next.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

