Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'definitely thinking about' raid for £20m PL powerhouse

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Tottenham are seriously considering bringing in another right wing-back this month.

Antonio Conte has enjoyed a promising start to life in North London, and is still unbeaten in the Premier League, but Jones thinks that he's not totally convinced with his right-sided options.

What are Conte's options?

The Italian currently has four natural wing-backs at his disposal, plus others that are able to cover in the wide areas.

However, Conte's options on the left side are far stronger than on the right, with Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon, compared to Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

Royal has been first-choice, starting seven of Conte's eight league games, but hasn't yet shown a great deal of quality in the final third. The Brazilian did chip in with an assist for Lucas Moura against Crystal Palace recently but has generally struggled for end product.

Royal has been Spurs' fifth-best player this season, but his delivery was significantly off against Watford last weekend, which almost played a part in Tottenham dropping two points.

The Spurs boss also has Doherty and Japhet Tanganga as right-sided options, but the former could re-join Wolves this window, whilst the latter has tended to play centrally under him.

Therefore, Jones believes that Tottenham might be targeting another right wing-back before the window closes this month to provide serious competition for Royal.

What did Jones say about Tottenham signing a right wing-back?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the right wing-back one is quite interesting. Obviously Adama Traore has been spoken about the most. It's definitely one they're thinking about, they just haven't made a decision on it yet."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Despite Nuno Espirito Santo no longer being at the club, Spurs remain keen on signing Adama Traore, who's naturally a right winger, but has spent time playing deeper as a wing-back during his Wolves career, and with great success. During his 14 appearances playing there in 2019-2020, Traore scored twice, both of which came in a fine victory at Manchester City and has chipped in with three assists.

With Traore's contract expiring in 18 months, Tottenham could sign the Spanish international for just £20m, which is considerably less than the £50m that Wolves wanted last summer.

Spurs were also linked with Brighton's Tariq Lamptey in June, but the Seagulls were demanding around £50m for his services, which could price Conte's team out, considering they've only ever spent that much once in their history.

