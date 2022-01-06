Terence Crawford’s coach believes Amir Khan can beat Kell Brook inside the distance

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford's coach Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre believes Amir Khan can knockout Kell Brook the same way his star pupil did in his previous fight.

Khan and Brook are finally set to go head-to-head in their long-awaited grudge match next month on February 19 at the AO Arena, Manchester.

The Bolton boxer bravely stepped into the ring to challenge Crawford for the WBO welterweight world title in April 2019.

Despite losing that big-money match, Khan has linked up with McIntyre after splitting with former coach Virgil Hunter, and the American is confident he will take a leaf out of Crawford's book on how to beat Brook.

Crawford, 34, knocked out Brook, 35, to retain his belt back in November 2020.

McIntyre, a former journeyman who retired from boxing with a 7-14 record, told Sky Sports: "Oh yeah, I believe he can.

"After seeing what Crawford did to Kell, I believe that Amir can do the same thing."

He added: "The thing is you want to teach them all the way round, make sure he has it in the bank, just in case he's got to go and cash that cheque.

"That's what we say in America, it's in the bank, it's in the memory bank.

"So if Kell Brook does try to stay on top of him, and does have the fight on his side, he's already ready for it, because he's trained for it during camp, and I won't have to say anything new to him in the corner, because we've already worked on it."

Khan has been making use of training at high altitude ahead of his potentially do-or-die showdown with Brook.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "We're up here in Colorado Springs, at about 6,500 feet high in terms of altitude, and I think this altitude training helps especially when it gets to the later rounds in a fight.

"It's tough, obviously the air is a lot thinner when you're in the ring and on the pads, but it's only my first week here and hopefully I'll get used to it and by the time it comes to fight night, I'll be ready for the full 12 rounds.

"Kell is the only thing on my mind. This fight is such a big fight for me.

"It just shows the interest. First of all, it's amazing we've got it on Sky, but then to have the fight in Manchester which is quite local to me and Kell, makes the fight even bigger.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I just want to put in a good performance and this is a big fight for me where I'm going to show what I've got."

