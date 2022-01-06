CM Punk: Shoots on WWE in recent Dynamite promo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dynamite saw another war of words between CM Punk and MJF as their rivalry was reignited.

On this recent edition of AEW Dynamite MJF went one on one with "Captain" Shawn Dean, but before the match could get underway, CM Punk stormed the ring to which MJF instantly exited the ring. Punk would then deliver a GTS to Dean which meant that MJF lost by disqualification and put him on a 0-1 record in 2022.



An irate MJF would go on to exchange a war of words with Punk and instigate the WWE references by saying " I just have a question for you PG Punk: Do you think you're Roddy? Unlike you Roddy main event a Wrestlemania"



As soon as this pipe bomb was dropped, it was evident we were getting a second instalment of the first verbal exchange between the two that we saw on the 25th November 2021 instalment of Dynamite. Where initial WWE remarks and comparisons and remarks were made. First with MJF being compared to the Miz. While MJF claimed Punk may as well be preaching Hustle Loyalty and Respect.



MJF proceeded to rub salt in the wounds about Punk, not main eventing a Wrestlemania by saying: "If I'm not shown the proper respect I deserve maybe I'll main event a mania too".

Punk would continue to then poke fun at the recent WWE releases by responding to MJF threatening to leave by saying : " Go ahead. Leave. Main event Night 4 of a Buy 1, Get 1 Free Extravaganza, and then get released faster than you last in the sack. I'll still be here and that a** kicking will be waiting for ya!"

This is a reference towards WWE offering a Buy 3 Get 1 Free holiday special for Wrestlemania 38 tickets, while also referring to the amount and calibre of talent that got released by the company in the past year.

It is clear the rivalry between the two is just getting started with CM Punk going one on one on next weeks Dynamite against Pinnacle member, "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow who has been disposing of opponents quickly for a while and could be Punks biggest test so far in AEW.

