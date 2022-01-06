Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko's Signature Weapon Stats (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yae Miko is set to be released as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update in February 2022, and now more information has been leaked regarding her Signature Weapon stats.

Here's everything you need to know about Yae Miko's Signature Weapon in the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Yae Miko Signature Weapon

Yae Miko's signature weapon will be Kagura's Verity, and it will be available for the character to use when she is released in the first banner of 2.5 Update on Wednesday February 16th 2022.

A leak on the Genshin Impact Leaks Subreddit revealed what the 5-star Catalyst will look like when it is finally introduced into the game. The weapon resembles a Kagura Suzu, which is traditionally used in Shinto rituals.

Kagura's Verity will have an ATK value of 608 and a CRIT DMG value of 66.2% when players reach Level 90.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Constellations and Elemental Skill

Kagura's Verity

The effect that the Catalyst has is described as follows: "Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 12s.

"Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks."

Other information has already been leaked regarding Yae Miko, but we do expect there to be a bunch more revealed over the next few weeks as we get to the official launch of the 2.5 Update on servers.

Leaks on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord also confirmed the following with regards to Yae Miko’s constellations when she is released as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update:

C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, she recovers 7 energy for herself.

C2: Lethal Sakura’s cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

C3: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15

C4: When the Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds.

C5: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.

C6: When a Lethal Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level is increased to four. Lethal Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Raiden Shogun Weekly Boss Character Model (Leaked)

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News