Rebecca Welch will once again make football history this weekend as she becomes the first woman to ever referee in the men’s FA Cup third round.

Last year, Welch became the first female referee to officiate in the EFL, taking charge of Harrogate’s 2-0 defeat to Port Vale in League Two.

And on Saturday, Welch will ref Birmingham City’s match against Plymouth Argyle at St Andrews.

But who is the English referee and how did she become a pioneer for female officials worldwide?

Who is Rebecca Welch?

Welch was born in the town of Washington in Sunderland and first became a referee back in 2010.

Having worked as an administrator with the National Health Service, the English ref continued in her post alongside officiating until 2019.

A keen player herself at one stage, Welch eventually studied to be a referee with Durham County Football Association.

She started by taking charge of university games as well as Sunday League matches, before officiating games in the Women’s Super League.

Welch has established herself as one of the leading officials in the women’s game and was the referee for the 2017 and 2020 Women’s FA Cup Finals.

She also reffed the 2020 FA Women’s Community Shield, which was played at Wembley and won by Chelsea.

As well as officiating the Harrogate vs Port Vale match, Welch has taken charge of multiple National league games.

How did Welch get appointed as an FA Cup ref?

In December 2020, Welch was added to the UEFA elite women’s list, joining other female officials, such as Stephanie Frappart and Bibianna Steinhaus in reffing international women’s games.

A few months later, in March 2021, the FA announced Welch would take charge of Harrogate’s match at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Port Vale won the match 2-0 and Welch issued two yellow cards during the game. For the most part, however, there was little dissent and Welch received widespread praise for her performance.

Is Welch the only woman to ref a men’s game?

While Welch is an inspiration to all aspiring female referees, she is not the first woman to take charge of a men’s fixture.

Amy Fearn was substituted to referee the final 20 minutes of Coventry’s game against Nottingham Forest in 2010 after the initial ref was forced off due to injury.

In 2013, Fearn became the first woman to referee a game in the main draw of the FA Cup when she oversaw Dover’s win against Corby in the first round.

Sian Massey-Ellis is another who has regularly been an official in men’s matches, though predominantly as an assistant.

Her first Premier League appointment was in December 2010 as an assistant in Blackpool’s win at Sunderland.

Frappart is perhaps the most renowned non-British female official and has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009.

In 2019, she refereed the men’s UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, becoming the first woman to take charge of a European men’s match.

