Sebastian Vettel: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Wife and More

Sebastian Vettel is a German F1 driver and four-time World Champion who drives for Aston Martin.

Vettel's career in the sport began with BMW Sauber as he became their test driver in 2006 before earning a race seat in 2007 following on from Robert Kubica's crash at the Canadian GP that year.

Later that season, he'd join Toro Rosso to see out the campaign with them and he'd carry on there in 2008 with his win at the Italian Grand Prix a real standout moment that year.

In 2009, he joined Red Bull and finished runner-up to Jenson Button in the standings, before embarking on a dominant run of championship wins as he and his team won both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles each season between 2010 and 2013.

A tough 2014 with Red Bull led to him moving to Ferrari where he'd spend the next five years, threatening to dethrone Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at points but never managing to do so with some inconsistencies letting him and the team down.

After a difficult 2020, his final year with the Scuderia, he joined the Aston Martin team for 2021 with a particular highlight being a podium finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, whilst a fuel infringement stripped him of another at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

The German drives for the Aston Martin team once again in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Vettel:

How old is Sebastian Vettel?

The German is now 34 and one of the older drivers on the grid these days, though he'll still very much feel he is in the prime years of his career with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton showing age is but a number in the sport. He was born on July 3rd, 1987.

How tall is Sebastian Vettel?

Vettel is 1.75m tall.

What is Sebastian Vettel's networth and salary?

Vettel's net worth is valued at a cool $140million which makes him one of the most wealthy drivers on the grid. His salary is estimated to be $15m a year.

Who is Sebastian Vettel's wife?

Sebastian Vettel married long-term partner Hanna Prater in 2019. They have had two children together; Emilie and Matilda.

One of the most popular drivers on the grid, many would like to see Vettel back challenging at the front of the field before he leaves the sport.

Aston Martin are desperate to give him the car to do so, too, as they bid to build on a tough-at-times 2021 season.

