Lance Stroll: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lance Stroll is a Canadian F1 driver who currently drives for Aston Martin.

He made his debut in 2017 and was the first Canadian driver on the grid since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve's retirement from the sport. Stroll has since been joined by Nicholas Latifi, another driver to hail from the North American country.

Stroll spent his first two years in Formula 1with Williams before moving to Racing Point in 2019.

At the end of the 2020 season, Racing Point were rebranded to bring the Aston Martin name back to the grid, with Stroll keeping his seat for the 2021 season alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Stroll is driving for Aston Martin in 2022 and will be looking to help the team build after 2021 proved a fairly difficult year for them.

Here's everything you need to know about Lance Stroll:

How old is Lance Stroll?

Stroll is 23. It's easy to forget that he is still a young driver as he's been in and around the sport for several years now, with him one of the youngest ever podium finishers in Formula 1. He was born on October 29th, 1998.

How tall is Lance Stroll?

Stroll is 1.82m tall. That's a pretty average height in general but it makes him one of the taller F1 drivers on the grid with shorter drivers often easier for engineers to work around in terms of aerodynamics!

What is Lance Stroll's net worth?

Stroll's net worth is valued at $50million and his yearly salary is $10million. A lot of that networth stems from his father who we will get to shortly.

Who is Lance Stroll's girlfriend?

Stroll is currently dating 26-year-old Italian model Sara Pagliaroli.

Who is Lance Stroll's father?

Lance Stroll's father is businessman Lawrence Stroll, who has an estimated wealth of $3bn. The Canadian owns the Aston Martin automotive brand and is also part owner of the F1 team, having helped them take over from Racing Point at the end of 2020.

Stroll has at times earned the unfortunate tag of being a 'pay-driver' whose sponsorship and financial backing has helped him secure a race seat in F1.

That is somewhat unfair, however, as he has shown largely in midfield equipment that he can still pick up good results when the opportunity presents itself.

As a driver he has become more polished after some glaring errors in his early years and in 2021 he finished just one place and nine points behind illustrious teammate Sebastian Vettel, so he deserves more credit than he gets.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

News Now - Sport News