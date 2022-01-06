Daniel Ricciardo: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Ricciardo is an Australian F1 driver that is currently part of the McLaren team having joined them at the beginning of 2021.

Nicknamed 'The Honey Badger,' Ricciardo has become renowned for pulling off some fantastic, last-gasp overtakes since his arrival on the grid back in 2011 at the British Grand Prix with HRT.

Between 2012 and 2013 he was a Toro Rosso driver before sealing a promotion to Red Bull, where he stayed for four years until 2018.

In 2019 he joined Renault but was there for just two years before opting to head to McLaren for the 2021 season.

The 2021 campaign proved difficult at times for Ricciardo as he tried to adapt to the alien McLaren car, but the second half of the season did begin to offer signs he was getting to grips with the machine.

Indeed, the Italian Grand Prix proved a particular highlight, as he led home from teammate Lando Norris to win at Monza.

Here's everything you need to know about Daniel Ricciardo:

How old is Daniel Ricciardo?

Ricciardo is 32 years of age. The Australian is one of the older drivers on the grid and one of the most experienced.

In his prime years as a driver, he'll want to put together a title challenge in the near future. He was born July 1st, 1989.

How tall is Daniel Ricciardo?

Daniel Ricciardo is 1.8m tall.

What is Daniel Ricciardo's networth and salary?

Ricciardo is said to be worth $50m and to earn $15m a year in his current deal with McLaren.

Who is Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend?

Daniel Ricciardo has been linked to 24 year old Heidi Berger, who is the daughter of former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger. There's not been any confirmation on this however.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular figures on the Formula 1 grid with his affable demeanour out of the cockpit and aggressive driving style in it.

He pulls off overtakes that few could even imagine and that makes him one of the most entertaining drivers on the grid.

He has a handful of race wins under his belt but is yet to have had the opportunity to really have a shot at a world title, which is something he'll naturally want to change in the years ahead with McLaren.

All the tools are there for him, the timing just needs to be right.

