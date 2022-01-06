Lando Norris profile: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lando Norris is a British F1 driver who currently races for McLaren having joined the team in 2019.

After rising through the motorsport ranks, Norris finished second in F2 in 2018 behind fellow Brit George Russell and was offered the chance to drive for the McLaren team in 2019.

He's been with the team ever since and has gone from strength-to-strength, earning his first podium in the sport at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix and recording several since.

Indeed, 2021 was his best campaign to date with him recording four podiums along the way, including as part of a one-two finish for McLaren at the Italian Grand Prix, whilst he was desperately unlucky to miss out on his maiden F1 win at the Russian Grand Prix, with a late cloudburst throwing him off of the circuit and down the final standings.

It was, though, a really formative year for Norris where he became a real leader within the McLaren team, avoiding being overawed by the arriving Daniel Ricciardo, and many believe a serial race winner and even championship victor is in our midst with the young Bristolian.

Here's everything you need to know about Lando Norris:

How old is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris is one of the younger drivers on the grid, with him 22 years old. His birthday is November 13th and he was born in 1999.

How tall is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris is 1.7m tall, which makes him one of the shorter drivers on the F1 grid.

What is Lando Norris' networth and yearly salary?

Norris is said to be earning $6m a year after signing a new contract with McLaren midway through 2021. His networth is not currently known but estimates are of a few million at least.

Who is Lando Norris' girlfriend?

Lando Norris is dating Luisinha Oliveira who is a model and social media influencer.

Lando Norris has one of the biggest followings in Formula 1 and earned the unofficial award of 'most merchandise sold at the British Grand Prix' in 2021, which is some going.

He is popular because he seems like a fun person out of the cockpit but don't let that fool you into thinking he's not as hard a racer as the other 19 drivers on the grid.

Norris has huge talent, and the sky really is the limit for him at this stage in his career.

