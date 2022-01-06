Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had it all his own way since returning to Manchester United.

While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner might have delivered the goods on an individual basis with 14 goals in 21 games, it's clear that he's growing frustrated with the situation at Old Trafford.

The sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hitherto failed to inspire the desired recovery at the 'Theatre of Dreams' with Ralf Rangnick's tenure already starting to show signs of fatigue.

Reports coming out of United

In fact, the brewing soap opera at the club has been exacerbated in the last few days with worrying reports documenting the moral in the United dressing room, even regarding Ronaldo himself.

And the Daily Express produced one of the most alarming reports of all with suggestions that Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are growing tired of Ronaldo's status at the club.

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

As remarkable as it might sound, the report notes that the United trio are "believed to have found the undroppable presence of Cristiano Ronaldo a challenge to their expected roles." Wowsers.

It's also claimed that there is an annoyance from other squads members surrounding the influence that Ronaldo has over his international teammates as well as other Portuguese-speaking players.

Goldbridge's rant about Ronaldo 'leaks'

All in all, it makes for an eye-opening situation that has caught the eye of Mark Goldbridge, who is one of the most influential United supporters within the online sphere.

As the face of 'The United Stand', which boasts more than one million YouTube subscribers, Goldbridge's opinion on the Red Devils certainly carries weight when it comes to fans on social media.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

And the charismatic influencer has once again caused waves on Twitter with a video of his passionate rant about Ronaldo 'leaks' such as the Express report quickly going viral.

With more than 1,000 retweets and almost 5,000 'likes' at the time of writing, Goldbridge's no-holds-barred monologue about players who may or may not have propagated the reports packs a punch.

So, be sure to dial down your volume and cover the ears of any youngsters in the vicinity by checking out Goldbridge's tirade on the rumours coming out about Ronaldo down below:

Well, you certainly can't fault Goldbridge for his passion.

Worrying atmosphere at United

Now, at the end of the day, it's tough to make too strong of a statement about these so-called Ronaldo 'leaks' when their exact origin remains unclear.

However, it is clear that Goldbridge - who has previously claimed to have connections of his own - feels confident in the fact that other United players must have played a role in the reports emerging.

If that's the case, then you really do have to worry about the situation at the club so early into Rangnick's regime and you can most certainly sympathise with Goldbridge for feeling so angry.

But regardless of whether the reports are true and Ronaldo is or isn't causing drama in the dressing room, it doesn't take 'leaks' for you to get the sense that all isn't well at Old Trafford right now.

News Now - Sport News