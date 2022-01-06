AEW: "Beach Break" special event announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yesterdays, Breaking news in an interview with Barstool Sports saw the announcement of the return of a special AEW Dynamite event.

AEW isn't shy of hosting special editions of their weekly Dynamite and Rampage shows. With instalments such as last month's Winter is Coming and Saturday Night Fight Night's Battle Of The Belts being prime examples.



However, as of yesterday, it was announced that AEW will be hosting the 2nd edition of "Beach Break".



AEW "Beach Break 2022" will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on the 26th January edition of AEW Dynamite and for the first time on the 28th January's edition of AEW Rampage at the Wolstein Center.



AEW's Twitter revealed the big announcement:

Tony Khan subtly revealed the return of Beach Break by referencing that it was the birthplace of one of AEW's most ferocious rivalries between current AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Thunder Rosa. Could this be a subtle hint for a rebirth in the rivalry between these two incredible competitors?



Taking a look at last year's Beach Break, it featured a Tag Team Battle Royal match to determine the Number 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships, as well as a grudge match between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston. While it was headlined by AEW World Champion, at the time, Kenny Omega. Who teamed with Gallows and Anderson to take on Jon Moxley and Death Triangle in a brutal six-man tag team match.

Noticeably at last year's instalment of the event, there were no championships on the line in any of the matches.

However, with "Beach Break" being across both Dynamite and Rampage for the first time, there could be some title matches on the cards.

Stay tuned for more information regarding "Beach Break 2022".

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

