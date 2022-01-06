Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Even if you think Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were better, there’s no doubting that Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was one of the finest players of his generation.

Scholes possessed a wide array of qualities that helped him to an enviable haul of honours. His passing was pinpoint, his vision unrivalled and his goalscoring ability from midfield an added facet of his game.

There have been many iconic quotes about Scholes - including Zinedine Zidane admitting never getting to play alongside the United icon is one of his regrets - and we love Pep Guardiola’s classic quote about the midfield maestro.

"Out of everyone at Manchester United, I would pick out Scholes – he is the best midfielder of his generation,” Guardiola said.

“I would have loved to have played alongside him."

Scholes' career was legendary

Some of the former England international’s major achievements include winning 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup Cup and two Champions Leagues.

Those of us who were around to enjoy Scholes’ career are lucky.

Thankfully, there are enough Scholes compilation videos on the internet for anyone who missed out to discover just how good he was.

That’s what American YouTuber TKS did in a video posted on his channel in 2019.

American watches Scholes

It was TKS’ first ever time watching Scholes. He couldn’t even pronounce the Ginger Prince’s name properly at the start of the video.

But by the end of it, TKS came to realise how special Scholes was.

He says at one point: ‘I’ve never seen passing like this, honestly, I never have. It’s blowing my mind.”

Watch: American watches Scholes for first time

It seems that Scholes’ talents have been forgotten, in large part as a result of those who decry that Gerrard and Lampard were better.

But he was an outstanding player who, clearly, had the ability to leave fans in disbelief.

