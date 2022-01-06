Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

James Maddison is back once again to give us another insight into what the life of a Premier League footballer is like.

Last week, the Leicester City midfielder shared a video online of his daily routine and it’s safe to say we were wowed by the clip.

The video showed off his impressive designer shoe collection, before the 25-year-old picked out which of his two Lamborghinis he was going to drive to training that day.

Maddison then took us on a behind-the-scenes tour of Leicester’s state of the art training ground before heading home to walk his dogs and spend time with his family.

What a life, eh?

Over the past few seasons, the midfielder has grown to become one of the most influential players in Brendan Rodgers’ side, having amassed 34 goals across 144 appearances.

But it seems when he’s not at Leicester’s luxury training facilities, Maddison has been compiling one of the most impressive football memorabilia collections we’ve ever seen.

A video has emerged online of the player showing off his incredible stockpile of football jerseys that features several current Premier League stars and a few recognisable names from years gone by.

Watch the clip below:

In the video, Maddison proceeds to walk us through the collection of around 27 swapped shirts that are framed on a wall in what appears to be a bar inside his house.

He starts by showing off an old-school Jack Grealish jersey from before the former Aston Villa star made his landmark move to Manchester City.

It is unclear whether the shirt is from Grealish’s days at Aston Villa or from his 2013 loan spell to Nottingham Forest, but there’s no doubt it is one of the most unique collector’s items featured in the video.

Moving along the wall, the midfielder shows off jerseys from Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk before displaying a shirt from Tottenham star and his “good friend” Dele Alli.

Maddison then stops to announce his most cherished collector’s item, an old Chelsea shirt from Eden Hazard, which is placed in-between the Belgian’s ex-teammate Pedro and former Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero.

And if you thought those shirts were impressive, the list of names on Maddison’s wall only gets better, as he shows off framed jerseys from David Luiz, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Saving some of the best till last, Maddison points to another old Chelsea shirt from Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas and exclaims “what a player” before announcing David Silva as “arguably his second favourite jersey.”

It is quite some haul and gives an inkling into some of the incredible talent the Leicester star has rubbed shoulders with during his career.

Turning to the camera, Maddison says: “We’ve got a lot of big hitters on the wall,” and it is impossible not to disagree with him.

But the Leicester midfielder left viewers with a big conundrum: “If you could only pick one, which one would you pick?”

That is a very tough decision to call...

