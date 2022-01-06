FIFA 22 Serie A POTM Dusan Vlahovic SBC: How to Complete, Cheapest Solution and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will roll out the red carpet once more for another Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) and we have all of the details that you need to know regarding the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that comes from it for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Italian top-flight has been a favourite league for some to use in this year's FUT Champions and Division Rivals game modes as players continue the grind to get themselves the best possible rewards imaginable.

So far, we have seen Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Hellas Verona striker Giovanni Simeone and Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu take the personal accolades so far during the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result, each player has received their own special upgraded card with Simeone turning out to be one of the most meta cards so far this year.

Vlahovic is believed to have won this month's award, according to leaks on Twitter. While this has yet to be officially confirmed, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about his SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Serie A POTM Dusan Vlahovic SBC

At the time of writing, the SBC for Vlahovic has yet to go live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team - although we do not expect it to be long until it does so.

This section will be completed in its entirety, as well as provide you with the cheapest solution to get this done, as soon as more information emerges in the coming days.

Be sure to stick with us and keep on the lookout for more details from us!

Cheapest Solution

TBC

