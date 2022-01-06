West Ham transfer news: Fresh update emerges how David Moyes can sign Gabigol this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are looking to tie up a loan deal which has an obligation to buy as they aim to bring Gabriel Barbosa to the London Stadium, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hammers only have one senior striker on their books, in the form of Michail Antonio, and boss David Moyes is hoping to take advantage of the transfer window's reopening by strengthening his options.

What's the latest news involving Barbosa?

Sky Sports have revealed that West Ham have held talks to sign Barbosa from Brazilian giants Flamengo.

The report suggests the Hammers are one of four Premier League clubs to be targeting the striker but Barbosa is keen on a move to the London Stadium after being impressed with the job Moyes is doing at the helm.

However, the east Londoners have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the 25-year-old in the early stages of the window as, according to Spanish media outlet Sport, Flamengo have turned down an offer to take Barbosa on loan until December 2023 for a £5million fee.

The report suggests Flamengo are only willing to sanction a permanent transfer if his £27.6million release clause is met amid additional interest from Newcastle United and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

It comes after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham had initially failed in their attempts to clinch the striker, who is nicknamed Gabigol, on an 18-month loan deal as his current employers will not entertain a temporary switch away from Brazil.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Barbosa?

While it seems Flamengo will not allow Barbosa to leave on loan, O'Rourke believes West Ham are still looking to go down that route in negotiations.

However, the journalist reckons the Hammers may be willing to make the offer of an eventual permanent switch part of their next proposal.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure they're talking to Flamengo to see if they could try and work out a deal where it's an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

"It would probably suit West Ham more to do a deal that way."

Why are West Ham interested in Barbosa?

Barbosa has a sensational record in front of goal, having found the back of the net 129 times in 264 club appearances.

He has not only impressed in domestic football as he has also shone during his 17 outings at international level for Brazil, getting his name on the scoresheet on five occasions.

There is no doubting that Barbosa would bring a winning mentality to the London Stadium as well as he has claimed some of the biggest South American titles on offer, including the Copa Libertadores, and Olympic gold while representing his country in 2016.

Barbosa scored 29 goals and grabbed a further nine assists in 43 Flamengo appearances in 2021, racking up a pair of hat-tricks along the way.

