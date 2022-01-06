Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £22.5m title-winner Steven Gerrard wants

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer can see Aston Villa snapping up Liverpool's Joe Gomez this month and thinks he would be a "great signing" for them.

This comes after ex-Villa striker Tony Cascarino tipped his old side to sign Roberto Firmino on talkSPORT.

What is the latest news involving Joe Gomez?

At the end of November, the Daily Mirror claimed that Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to raid his former club for Gomez.

The 24-year-old has been a success for Liverpool since joining from Charlton Athletic back in 2015, helping them to win both the Champions League and Premier League.

However, the 6 ft 2 centre-back has had his injury problems, while Jurgen Klopp has constantly overlooked him this season.

Gomez has not started any of the Reds' Premier League fixtures in the current campaign, playing a measly 12 minutes so far.

A move, be it a loan or a permanent transfer, now looks to be the best option for the £22.5m-rated England international.

What has Palmer said about Gomez?

In response to Cascarino's claim that Villa could raid Liverpool for Firmino, Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it might be somebody like Gomez, who's not played regularly, had a few injuries, well down the pecking order. He's 24 years of age and has had a few injury problems, but he's a good player.

"I think that'd be a great signing for Aston Villa, great signing. He fits into their category at 24, needs to play football and that'd be a great signing for them."

Would Gomez be a great signing?

He would. In fact, it would be quite a coup for Villa to land an England international who has won both the English league title and Europe's elite competition.

As already mentioned, Gomez has not been playing of late, but he has shown his quality when given a run of games.

For example, back in the 2019/20 season, the former Charlton man made 28 league appearances and won 2.5 aerial duels per game on average. That is roughly around what Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings are winning now (via WhoScored).

Gomez also recorded a pass success rate of 88% that campaign, so he is the kind of defender that could help Villa play out from the back if that is the direction Gerrard wants to go in.

All in all, the Liverpool star could be a great buy for Villa. And from his perspective, the opportunity to get more minutes should be there.

