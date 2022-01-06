Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'confident' of landing 55-cap title-winner this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Paul Brown, Tottenham Hotspur will be ‘fairly confident’ of signing Inter defender Stefan de Vrij in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants in recent weeks as they aim to offload some high earners from their wage bill in order to balance the books.

What is the latest news involving De Vrij?

Inter were forced to sell star performers Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi over the summer after their Chinese owners encounter financial difficulties.

And De Vrij could be the next big-name star to depart San Siro after he entered the final 18 months of his current contract.

According to Italian media outlet FcInterNews.it, Spurs, Newcastle United and Barcelona have all asked about the Dutch international and the possibility of a move for the centre-back.

The report claims that while the reigning Serie A champions are hoping to tie De Vrij down to fresh terms until the summer of 2025, the club’s current financial difficulties are proving to be a major stumbling block.

It's claimed the initial suggestion of €4.5m-per-year (£3.8m) has been put on stand-by due to the Nerazzurri's off-field issues, although Spurs could wait until the summer to get their man.

Brown believes the north London outfit will remain optimistic over their chances of securing De Vrij’s services, but any deal could hinge on Inter’s asking price.

What has Brown said about De Vrij?

With Tottenham manager Antonio Conte already having a relationship and understanding with the player from their time together at Inter, the capital club would seem to have a good chance of landing De Vrij's signature.

And Brown claims the Spurs hierarchy are confident of attracting the highly-rated centre-back to the club.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think they'd be fairly confident (of signing De Vrij). It just depends if Inter have a realistic price for him considering he doesn't have long left on his contract.”

Would De Vrij be a good signing?

After swapping life at Lazio for Inter via a free transfer back in 2018, De Vrij has firmly cemented his status as one of Europe’s leading defenders.

The 6 foot 2 beast – who Conte reportedly called 'top-class' – has made 142 appearances for Simone Inzaghi’s charges, claiming the 2020/21 Scudetto along the way.

He was a crucial cog in the meanest defence in the Serie A last term and has carried his good form into the current campaign.

As per WhoScored, De Vrij has won 2.5 aerial duels and averaged 2.1 clearances per league game this season, placing him in the top three for each metric amongst his teammates.

Therefore, it’s clear Spurs would be getting a top-class operator and one that provides some steal to a sometimes-flaky backline.

