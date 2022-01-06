Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury said he has 'unfinished business' with Jake Paul as their feud has now 'become personal' after the fight was cancelled.

Tyron Woodley filled in on two weeks' notice to replace Tyson Fury's younger brother, who pulled out injured.

But he only lasted seven rounds in Florida before the referee waved off the fight after the former UFC welterweight champion was sent crashing to the canvas.

Fury is now back in the UK after surprising his girlfriend Molly-Hague with a trip to New York.

And he has made it perfectly clear he wants to reschedule the fight with Paul after missing out on the biggest payday of his career.

Fury, 22, told MMA Fighting: “It has become personal, because it’s unfinished business, like I said.

“This fight should’ve happened in December, and it [didn’t]. This fight needs to happen. There’s a lot of people out there that want to see this fight.

"I do believe that out of every fight Jake Paul can take at the minute, boxing-wise, this is the biggest fight he can take, and I do believe he knows that.

Because if I wasn’t the big name or wasn’t worthy of fighting, you know as well as I know Jake Paul wouldn’t be mentioning me, because there’s a lot of people who call Jake Paul out and there’s a lot of people who don’t get the response.

“At the end of the day, this is the fight for Jake Paul to make to prove whether or not he’s a legitimate boxer and can be a legitimate contender in this game.”

Fury also took aim at those who questioned the severity of his injuries after he withdrew from the clash citing a broken rib and chest infection.

He added: “Anybody for a second who thinks that this is all fake and b-------, they can think again, because why on earth would I pull out of this fight?

"I was getting paid handsomely and I am used to fighting real fighters.

“For the rest of my career, I’m only going to go and fight killers when I get to that stage, so why would I be pulling out of this? It doesn’t make any sense.

"And for everyone who watched the first six rounds, didn’t just watch the knockout - for everyone who watched the first six rounds of that fight can understand, there’s no way that I would’ve pulled out of this fight, because that was probably the worst six rounds of boxing that I’ve ever watched.”

