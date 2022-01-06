Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea fans have long gone crazy for any sight of Lauren and Reece James together and an ‘adorable’ new photo of the two has now gone viral online.

Taking to Twitter, Lauren posted an image to her 85,000 followers, showcasing a unique portrait of her and Reece together smiling.

The portrait is a part of a series called ‘Club Culture’ where Chelsea collaborate with London’s most exciting creative talent.

This latest instalment is titled “A Family Portrait” and was created by avid Chelsea fan and creative director Diogo Lopes.

It shows a time capsule documenting the end of 2021 and features a mix of faces from the club, including the James siblings, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Speaking about the artwork, Chelsea’s director of marketing Gary Twelvetree said: “We have been on a journey over the past few years, building strong connections with the diverse, creative community London offers.

“Some of the world’s most exciting talent learn and hone their craft in this city, and as a club situated in a part of London historically known for its creativity it’s a perfect fit.

“Whilst we are the Pride of London on the football pitch, this creative talent is what makes us proud to be part of this city and The Club Culture programme aims to unite the two. A Family Portrait is our way of nodding to the successful year the club has had across all of the teams and the great family spirit that exists between them, which Diogo has captured beautifully in the campaign.”

Fans appear to love Lopes’ work and especially the snap of Lauren and Reece together.

“Sibling goals,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another echoed the same sentiment, replying: “Wow this is so beautiful.”

It’s not the first time fans have rejoiced over the James family. Recently, Reece was spotted at Kingsmeadow supporting Lauren on her Chelsea debut.

But while some thought it sweet that the right-back was there to cheer on his sister, others noted his hilariously unenthusiastic reaction when she came on.

"Looks like his dad forced him to go there instead of hanging out with his mates," one wrote.

Another added: "Was genuinely expecting something wholesome lol, this is hilarious."

Lauren has played just two games for Chelsea since making the move from Man United. However, she is still considered one of the best young prospects in women’s football, aged only 20.

Meanwhile, Reece has been in fine form for Thomas Tuchel’s side this campaign, scoring five goals and assisting six times in all competitions.

News Now - Sport News