Real Madrid progressed to the last-16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening after a hard-fought win over CD Alcoyano.

Eder Militao gave Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead but an upset looked on the cards when Daniel vega Cintas equalised with 24 minutes remaining.

But two goals in two minutes saw Real snatch a late victory.

Marco Asensio made it 2-1 in the 76th minute, before Real scored one of the most comical goals of the year so far to make it 3-1.

An Alcoyano player attempted to clear the ball in his own box but he could only pelt it against his teammate, Juan Antonio Casanova Vida.

The ball looped up in the air and into the path of Isco, who found himself one-on-one with Jose Juan.

Isco went past the Alcoyano goalkeeper but was wiped out.

As the two players were falling to the ground, the ball hit the bottom of Juan's studs and rolled towards the goalline.

Raul Gonzalez Valls sprinted to prevent the goal but he was hapless as the ball trickled over the goalline.

Watch the goal below...

Incredible scenes. That's an early contender for the most comical goal of 2022.

It will take some beating, too.

View some reaction to the goal below...

Ancelotti was proud of his side for battling back and avoiding the upset.

He said, per ManagingMadrid: “These kinds of matches aren’t about quality. I think it was a different kind of game than we’re used to, for many reasons.

"We worked a lot on aerial duels, long balls and set pieces for this game and we played the game that we needed to play.

"When they equalised with their great goal, we didn’t lose our heads. This was the way we had to play and we won it. If you don’t fight here, you lose. Like happened last year.”

