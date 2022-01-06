FIFA 22: December Premier League POTM Nominees Revealed
The nominations for the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for December 2021 have been announced and FIFA 22 Ultimate Team could be set to unleash a barnstorming card this month.
EA have been celebrating each personal accolade with an upgraded card is arguably the most popular mode in the game that the gaming community can use in Squad Battles, FUT Friendlies, Division Rivals and even FUT Champions
So far during the 2021/22 campaign, we have seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah win the award so far, all of which have had simply stunning cards in-game as a result.
With January 2022 upon us, it means that it is time to crown yet another Player of the Month and there is an array of talent that is in line to pick up the accolade this month.
Scroll down and let's have a look and see which players are in the running to get their own Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for December 2021.
December Premier League POTM Nominees
You will not be disappointed in regards to which players are up for the Player of the Month award this month and they are as follows:
João Cancelo
- 6 wins
- 1 goal
- 1 assist
James Maddison
- 6 wins
- 3 goals
- 1 assist
Gabriel Martinelli
- 4 wins
- 2 defeats
- 3 goals
- 2 assists
Mason Mount
- 3 wins
- 3 draws
- 1 defeat
- 4 goals
- 3 assists
Martin Ødegaard
- 4 wins
- 2 defeats
- 3 goals
- 3 assists
Son Heung-Min
- 3 wins
- 2 draws
- 4 goals
- 1 assist
Raheem Sterling
- 5 wins
- 5 goals
- 1 assist
Who do you think will win the award for December? Is there someone that sticks out to you as an obvious winner? Feel free to get in touch and let us know your thoughts.
