Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: Date, Card, Venue, Event, Tickets, Live Stream and All You Need to know

Showstar Boxing have announced a huge new influencer event named UK vs USA YouTube Boxing and we have all the key information you need to know ahead of the huge occasion.

Many were thoroughly excited when this event was unveiled, and were expecting KSI and Logan Paul to be fighting, but it has been unveiled they will not be.

With an abundance of huge names on YouTube with millions of subscribers, many will be wanting to go to or watch the boxing event, and if it is anything like the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event, then we will be in for a huge treat.

There will no doubt be a huge amount of build-up and promotion in the next couple of months, and there will be no love lost between the fighters.

Here is everything you need to know about the Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event:

Date

Many fans will be over the moon to hear that the return of YouTube boxing is not too far away. The event is on Saturday 5th March 2022.

Card

The card is yet to be officially announced; however, we do know some of the boxers who will be fighting on the night.

AnEsonGib

King Kenny

FaZe Temperrr

Deji

Austin McBroom

Tayler Holder

Venue

Showstar Boxing has revealed on both their Twitter and Instagram Social Media accounts that the event in being held at the The SSE Arena, Wembley which is in London in the United Kingdom.

Tickets

Tickets have not gone on sale yet for the Showstar YouTube Uk vs USA Boxing event; however they have teased that tickets will be on sale very soon. When they are, we will update this page with all the necessary ticket information.

Live Stream

The boxing event will be live-streamed for those who will not be able to attend and right now, these details for this event have not been revealed. With this involving specifically YouTube stars, it will be most likely that the event will be on YouTube.

This is no doubt a very exciting time for those who love YouTube, and there will be some fights in which we see influencers face people that they have had disputes with across the socials.

There will be a lot more details revealed in the near future, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

