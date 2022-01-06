Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing: What Date will the event be taking place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event was recently announced and we have all the details around when this event will be taking place.

There will be a lot of huge names linked to this boxing event by Showstar, and due to this we expect hundreds of thousands of fans to be watching, either at home or live.

These boxing events between influencers have become a modern craze, and we have seen a lot of tension between opponents in the build up to the fight. Hopefully this will happen again with this upcoming YouTube event.

No doubt this will be an entertaining spectacle, and there should be a lot of great promotion in the build up to the event.

Revealing what date the Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event will be taking place

When it was announced, many in the YouTube community were itching to know when this huge boxing event will be taking place.

Many fans will be over the moon to hear that the return of YouTube boxing is not too far away. The event is on Saturday 5th March 2022. The event in being held at the The SSE Arena, Wembley which is in London in the United Kingdom.

This is very exciting as it is only a couple of months away. That should also mean that in the build up to the event, we will get a lot of promotion and a lot more official confirmation as to who is fighting who.

UK YouTubers like Deji and AnEsonGib have hinted or stated that they will be involved, whilst Austin McBroom is one of the USA YouTubers many believe will be involved in the bout.

Sadly, tickets have not gone on sale yet for the Showstar YouTube Uk vs USA Boxing event; however they have teased that tickets will be on sale very soon. When they are, we will update this page with all the necessary ticket information.

This will most likely be a sell out, so be sure to keep an eye on updates around tickets at GiveMeSport.

