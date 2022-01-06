Molineux transfer news: Wolves' stance on selling Ruben Neves as £35m claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers would be prepared to sell star midfielder Ruben Neves ‘at the right price’ amid reported interest from Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Molineux for several months and fresh reports have increased the speculation surrounding his future once again.

What is the latest news involving Neves?

According to The Sun, United are prepared to offer £35 million in an attempt to secure Neves’ services, although the Midlands outfit are expected to hold out for a fee closer to £40m.

Neves is believed to be happy at Wolves yet has aspirations to play for a Champions League club, and with only two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, is unlikely to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has openly expressed his desire to keep hold of the 26-cap Portugal international as he attempts to take the club to the next level.

However, that may prove to be an impossible task if the Red Devils match Neves’ asking price, with the lure of playing for the 20-time English champions hard to turn down.

It was also recently reported in The Telegraph that Lage needs to raise his own funds in order to strengthen his first-team squad, meaning the engine room operator could be a prime candidate to depart.

And Jones has revealed that the technically gifted maestro is available, but only at the valuation that the Wolves hierarchy have placed upon their prized asset.

What has Jones said about Neves?

Neves became the youngest player to ever captain a Champions League game when he led out Porto against Maccabi Tel Aviv at just 18.

Since then, he’s established himself as a top-class performer on English shores, playing a pivotal part in consecutive seventh-placed finishes and a run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

But it seems as though he may be set to take the next step in his career, and Jones has claimed he can depart Wolves this winter.

He told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: “From what I’ve heard, Wolves would sell at the right price.”

Would Neves be a big loss to Wolves?

In 195 appearances for Wolves, Neves has bagged 21 goals and provided a further 11 assists, helping the club win promotion from the Championship and cement themselves in the top-flight.

Neves has also averaged 1.9 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and 0.8 key passes per league game throughout 2021/22, with only Joao Moutinho bettering his tallies amongst Wolves’ midfield options, as per WhoScored.

Therefore, the creative talent would be a big loss to Lage’s charges, especially at the midway point in the season when a replacement could be hard to find.

