Derek Chisora versus Deontay Wilder should NOT happen next because it would be a step too far for the Briton.

That's the opinion of Chisora's OWN trainer Dave Coldwell, who fears his man will simply do as he pleases despite losing to Joseph Parker for a second time.

Despite this, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has sensationally proposed a battle of the ages with the Bronze Bomber.

But Coldwell doesn't want to see Chisora versus Wilder as he fears it would end rather badly for 'Del Boy'.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Coldwell said: "No, no, no. It's not something I want to see. I think it's just too hard a night for him.

"Derek's Derek and he'll do what he wants to do.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody says, it’s the same as how he’s been all the way through his career.

“When it comes down to, ‘Does he fight again or doesn’t he fight again?’ Yes, he will listen to people’s advice when it comes to opponents and things like that, but Derek wants to fight certain people.

“If he wants the fights, then they’ll happen.

“If I had my way, he wouldn’t be fighting Deontay Wilder, that’s for sure.”

Wilder, 36, is reportedly considering retiring after his latest defeat to Tyson Fury in their October trilogy fight.

But Coldwell hopes the Alabama native will instead fight Anthony Joshua before walking away from the sport.

“It doesn’t matter how many losses these two guys have on their records – AJ vs Wilder is always gonna be a fight people are always gonna wanna see,” he added.

“We look at the UFC, people don’t really talk about records in the UFC.

“They talk about, ‘Is it gonna be a good fight?’ And then when the fight happens, ‘Was it a good fight?’

“It’s not so much about, ‘He’s won this and he’s lost that,’ it’s not so much about that.

“That’s one thing I think boxing falls behind on, where we are too much intent on valuing records so much. When a fighter gets beat that’s him ‘done’ and he’s ‘finished’.

“These are fighters. Fighters are gonna wanna fight. And when they’ve got something to give, then people are always gonna want to see them.

“Deontay Wilder can punch, he’s exciting, and he showed he’s got the toughness about him to be involved in some great fights.”

