West Ham transfer news: Journalist reveals the Hammers have ‘watched’ £25m target

West Ham United have ‘watched’ Torino defender Gleison Bremer this season ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 24-year-old has reportedly attracted the attention of several top clubs across the continent following a string of impressive displays for the Serie A outfit.

What’s the latest news involving Bremer?

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are set to battle it out for the Brazilian’s signature.

However, West Ham are also listed as potential suitors, with David Moyes likely to bolster his backline following a mini-injury crisis in recent weeks.

And when inspecting Bremer’s underlying numbers for the current campaign, it’s easy to understand why the South American is such a sort after talent.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 1 beast has won 3.8 aerial duels, 3.3 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per league game throughout 2021/22, placing him ahead of his teammates for each metric.

Bremer has also proven himself to be a significant threat in the opposition box since arriving on Italian shores three-and-a-half years ago, bagging 12 goals and providing five assists from centre-back in 95 appearances.

O’Rourke has revealed that his outstanding performances have caught the eye of the Hammers, but Moyes’ charges are set to face extensive competition for his signature.

What has O’Rourke said about Bremer?

The classy operator only has 18 months to run on his contract, and with a renewal appearing unlikely, the Bulls are believed to have slapped a €25m-€30m (£20.9m-£25.1m) price tag on their prized asset.

Therefore, a January move is certainly on the cards, and O’Rourke has claimed West Ham could look to secure a deal this winter.

He told GiveMeSport: “Bremer at Torino, I know they’ve watched him this season as well. Quality centre-back the Brazilian, so I'm sure they could possibly look into doing a deal for that one, but I think other top clubs are also in for him.”

Do West Ham need another centre-back?

Following significant injuries to first-choice pairing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, Moyes has been left desperately short of options at the heart of defence.

Issa Diop and Craig Dawson are the only fit and available options to the Scottish tactician at this moment in time, and with West Ham’s participation in the Europa League set to resume next month, reinforcements will surely be required.

As a result, the capital club’s hierarchy must carefully consider making a move for Bremer in order to maintain their solid start to the campaign.

