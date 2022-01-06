Chelsea transfer news: 43-cap PL star 'wants to join' Blues this month, offer expected

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton defender Lucas Digne ‘wants to join’ Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Despite previously being a key player for the Toffees, the 28-year-old hasn’t featured since the 4-1 defeat to local rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on 1 December.

What is the latest news involving Digne?

Digne started 13 of the opening 14 Premier League games of the season, captaining the Goodison Park outfit on three occasions.

However, the 43-cap France international fell out of favour following a reported dispute with Benitez after questioning his role in the Spaniard’s defensive setup.

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland, Digne became unhappy with the tactical instructions relayed by the 61-year-old coach, feeling his new orders limited his impact over proceedings.

In 127 appearances for Everton in all competitions, Digne has bagged six goals and laid on a further 20 assists for his teammates, highlighting his tendency to push forward.

But his instincts soon became at odds with what Benitez expected of him, and now an imminent exit appears inevitable.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea are ‘still taking time’ to decide how to solve their left-back issue following Ben Chilwell’s ACL injury, while Digne has no plans to join Newcastle United.

And Jones has now disclosed that the attack-minded full-back has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge this winter.

What has Jones said about Digne?

Despite heavy interest from the Magpies, the reporter claims Digne has identified Chelsea as his preferred destination, sparking the possibility of a transfer over the coming weeks.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "I’m told Digne wants to join Chelsea so he’s waiting to see if an offer lands - there seems to be an expectation that there will be one."

How does Digne compare to Marcos Alonso?

With Chilwell sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, Thomas Tuchel has been left with Marcos Alonso as his only natural option on the left-hand side of defence.

The former Real Madrid academy graduate has become renowned for his ability in the final third throughout his time on English shores - producing 45 goal contributions for Chelsea - yet can often be found wanting at the other end of the pitch.

As per FBref.com, Alonso has managed 2.21 tackles, 2.57 crosses and 1.93 blocks per 90 this season, whereas Digne has managed totals of 2.69, 2.62 and 2.15, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea make a formal offer for Digne, but the diminutive defender could resemble an upgrade on Tuchel’s current available options.

