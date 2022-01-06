Grid Legends: EA Confirm Return of Yokohama Docks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Grid Legends have announced that Yokohama Docks will be making a return in the latest edition to the series coming out later this year.

Codemasters surprised the whole gaming world with the reveal of their all-new racing sim during EA Play 2021 which showcased a title that was primarily focused on the art of casting and cinematics.

This isn't the first Grid game that's ever been made, however, with the series having first emerged into the market back in 2008, replacing TOCA Race Driver which was so successful during the late 1990s and late 2000s.

Yokohama Docks was one of the popular maps back in the early days and was one that certainly accustomed to the drifters the best.

There is no doubting how legendary this track is to some, especially if you are in the mood to do plenty of donuts and burn an unlimited amount of rubber in the process.

Grid Legends Yokohama Docks

EA made the announcement on Thursday as the launch date edges closer and closer, with exclusive gameplay footage to go with it on the game's official Twitter account.

This will no doubt be a nostalgia trip to some gamers that love to get the tail out on their rear-wheel-drive cars and cause as much carnage as possible.

While some may be frustrated regarding the lack of disclosure as far as new content is concerned, we doubt that they will have to wait long with the launch date coming very soon.

Grid Legends will be released on 28th February 2022 for Microsoft Windows (PC), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

