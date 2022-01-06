Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are in disarray at the moment.

The Red Devils are on turmoil on the pitch while they have problems aplenty off it.

Several reports have emerged in the past few days going into detail about their problems behind the scenes.

The Daily Mail have even claimed that as many as 17 (yes, seventeen!) United players are unhappy and want out of the club.

Players that are said to not be satisfied with their current situation include Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson.

Amid the reports, presenter and avid Man United fan Stephen Howson (@MrStephenHowson) has gone on a passionate rant about the players that want out at the club.

It's fair to say that Howson did not hold back one bit. (WARNING: Bad language used)

"if you don't want to be here, put your f****** hand up and go and train with the U23s. I'd put some U23s. if you can tell me as a man 'nah I don't want to be here...'. Cool. F*** off.

"You're not going to get unmotivated players to put in a shift for you when you are going to have to dig deep, because the style-of-play Ralf Rangnick wants is physically intense."

Howson then says that Anthony Martial, Van de Beek and Henderson should leave.

He continues: "I'll bring in players that want to prove that they do [want to be there]. The reason Anthony Elanga is in the squad at the moment is because he impressed in training. Managers don't pick the team. The players pick the team through their performances and their attitude in training.

"I'm at the point where I'm like 'f*** the lot of you. You are all well paid, you are all so lucky to be part of this legendary football club. Don't think that this club owes you a thing.

"If you go to Bryan Robson 'I'll give you another 10 games for United at your peak. What do you reckon?' He'll kill for that to come true. That's the attitude you need to have. That's the players we need.

"F*** all the Prima Donna's that don't want to be here. They've thrown Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the bus, they've thrown Jose Mourinho under the bus, one of the best managers that the world has ever seen.

"Ralf Rangnick is a proper professor of football. If you don't want to work for him when he's got a proven track record of making the system that he puts in place work... and you don't like it because he's making you run a bit in training... F*** off."

That's just about as scathing a rant as they come. There's a lot of frustration among United fans at the moment.

Time will tell whether Rangnick and the club can transform their fortunes around.

