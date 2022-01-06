Tottenham transfer news: £20m monster 'still on Spurs' radar' after failed summer raid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Adama Traore is still on Tottenham's radar this month, which he finds surprising.

Spurs were strongly linked with the Wolves winger last summer, although he ended up staying at Molineux despite a last-ditch bid from the North London outfit on deadline day.

Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge at the time, and therefore, Jones is slightly shocked that Tottenham are still keen on signing the flying winger following the appointment of Antonio Conte.

What happened with Traore last summer?

From the moment that Nuno was appointed, it became obvious that links with Wolves players were likely to follow. Therefore, it wasn't surprising when Traore, who played some of the best football of his career under the Portuguese, was attracting interest from Spurs.

Despite their interest and need to replace departing attackers, Erik Lamela and Gareth Bale, Tottenham didn't make an official move for Traore until the back end of the transfer window.

According to the Times, Tottenham launched a £5m loan bid for the Spanish international, who had just two years left on his Wolves contract. Seven days later, Nuno's Spurs submitted a permanent bid, this time around £30m. Wolves once again turned it down and were only willing to sell the 26-year-old for £50m.

Despite those knockbacks, Jones said that Tottenham remain keen on adding Traore to their squad this month - even though Nuno is no longer in charge, with Conte a fan of the speedster.

What did Jones say about Traore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Traore has been on their radar since Nuno came in and he's still on Tottenham's radar, which is slightly surprising, I guess."

What's the latest news with Traore?

Four months later, Tottenham are still keen on Traore, although they could face competition from London rivals West Ham for his signature.

But on a positive note, Traore is four months closer to the end of his contract, which means he could be available for £20m, which is less than Spurs offered last summer.

Furthermore, Tottenham are on the lookout for a right wing-back this window, and whilst Traore has spent the majority of his career playing further forward, he spent time there during the 2019-2020 campaign, chipping in with two goals and three assists in 14 games, which would make him a good versatile option.

