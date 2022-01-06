Newcastle transfer news: Big warning emerges as Magpies 'want to sign four players'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones believes it is going to be ‘really difficult’ for Newcastle United to sign their first-choice targets in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s charges are currently locked in a relegation battle after collecting just 11 points from their opening 19 Premier League fixtures, leaving them in desperate need of reinforcements.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

The Magpies have plenty of cash to spend after joining football’s financial elite following the successful Saudi-backed takeover last year.

However, enticing players to join them mid-season when they’re currently eight points from safety could be an extremely tricky task for Howe and co.

Kieran Trippier is set to become the first face through the door in Newcastle’s new era after they agreed a £12 million fee with Atletico Madrid.

With the right-back known to be keen on a return to English shores, he’s expected to sign in the coming days, and he could be the first of many exciting acquisitions.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The likes of Lucas Digne, James Tarkowski and Dele Alli have also been linked with moves to St. James’ Park as Howe’s revolution begins to gather pace.

Nevertheless, Jones has cast doubt over whether the North-East outfit will be able to capture the players at the top of their wish list this winter.

What has Jones said about Newcastle?

The reporter claims that Newcastle want to ‘sign four players’ in January in order to boost their chances of survival this season.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

But despite Trippier’s potentially imminent arrival, Jones isn’t too optimistic that Howe will be able to snap up his other top targets.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think it's going to be really, really difficult. Obviously, they want to sign four players, and they probably will do that, but they might not be the top four they had on their list.”

Where do Newcastle need to strengthen in January?

After leaking a whopping 42 goals at the halfway stage of the Premier League campaign – the joint-highest tally – it’s unsurprising to see Howe target defensive support first.

A centre-back would perhaps be the next logical signing to follow in Trippier’s footsteps, yet frailties in attack may also be addressed by the English tactician.

1 of 15 What year were Newcastle United founded? 1892 1896 1900 1904

Star striker Callum Wilson is currently sidelined through a calf injury, suggesting a new forward could be brought in to ease the goalscoring burden on Allan Saint-Maximin.

With a huge relegation clash coming up against Watford in their next league fixture, Newcastle will be desperate to announce at least one more purchase before taking on the Hornets.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News