Rangers transfer news: 'Good option' - Gers eyeing 6'3 star 'Ross Wilson knows well'

Rangers journalist Chris Jack believes that a deal to sign Wesley Hoedt in the January transfer window could be a “good option” for the club.

The Scottish Premiership club have been linked with a swoop to sign the former Southampton ace in this window as they look to strengthen their grip on top spot in the table.

What’s the latest with Rangers?

The club have been enjoying an excellent season under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

They are top of the league and are currently six points clear of second-placed Celtic, having lost just once in the top-flight.

Rangers have won all of their last five games but are clearly looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to ensure that they retain the title that they won last season under Steven Gerrard.

Under the ex-Liverpool captain, the club went unbeaten and are clearly in an advantageous position ahead of the January transfer window, which is now open.

Hoedt, who stands at 6ft 3in tall, has been touted as a potential target, with the former Southampton defender seen as an attainable option.

He spent a total of four years at Southampton, having been signed by Rangers' sporting director Ross Wilson when he was Saints director of football, but that time was pockmarked by a number of loan spells, as he went to Celta Vigo, Royal Antwerp and Lazio on short-term deals, before joining Anderlecht permanently in 2021.

Since his arrival, the 27-year-old has played 28 times for the Belgian club, who are currently third in the Pro League, nine points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

Hoedt has a contract until 2025 and is valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt.

What’s Jack said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think he'd be a good option. Also somebody that Ross Wilson knows well, and I think he's coming from the type of market that Rangers are going to be shopping in."

Do Rangers need Hoedt?

They do need to sign a new defender, especially given the uncertainty over Conor Goldson’s future.

It appears that the English centre-back is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Jack has previously revealed that he expects Goldson to leave upon the expiration of that deal and a deal to sign Hoedt would lay the groundwork in a succession plan.

He has Premier League experience, having played 41 times for Southampton, although his time at the Saints was characterised by a number of major errors, including two own goals.

It seems as though he has gone some way to rubbing those mistakes out, however, since his Saints exit, and with his loan spells, and he could well be a fine signing for Rangers this month.

