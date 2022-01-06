West Ham transfer news: Moyes set for big blow over £30m star as Irons enter talks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is likely to be frustrated in his efforts to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Moyes has already confirmed his intentions to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window, but he is facing stiff competition in the race to acquire Digne's services.

What's the latest news involving Digne?

Sky Sports have revealed that Digne has gained interest from West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea during the early stages of the transfer window.

The report suggests Everton would be willing to sanction a deal if a bid in the region of £30million is lodged for the 28-year-old, who is also wanted on loan by Serie A giants Napoli.

Although Newcastle have made the first move by offering £22.5million and midfielder Sean Longstaff in exchange, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Digne would prefer a move elsewhere.

Digne is available after falling out of favour following a bust-up with Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

The 43-cap France international has not featured since his current employers' Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool last month.

What has Paul Brown said about Digne?

Brown believes West Ham will miss out on securing Digne's signature as the left-back is hoping to return to Champions League football after featuring in the competition 25 times for previous employers Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Lille.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's got his sights set a bit higher than West Ham.

"I think he wants to be playing for a club that's in Europe because he's been playing for one without European football for a few years now.

"He's at the sort of age where if he wants to really break through and start playing for France on a regular basis again, he needs to be in those competitions where he's going to get noticed a bit more often."

Why are West Ham interested in Digne?

First-choice left-back Aaron Cresswell has not featured since suffering a back injury while colliding with the post in West Ham's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in November.

Moyes has suggested that the 32-year-old is nearing a return to action but warned the recovery process has taken longer than hoped.

Cresswell's absence has resulted in Arthur Masuaku playing more of a prominent role in recent weeks.

But it appears that Masuaku's days at the London Stadium could be numbered as Hammers transfer insider ExWHUemployee has claimed that the club are willing to listen to offers for the 28-year-old during the January window.

