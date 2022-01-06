Everton transfer news: Toffees 'need to get the money' on in-demand £30m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton will only be able to welcome more new signings to Goodison Park if Lucas Digne seals his exit from the Toffees, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Digne has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £119,000-per-week contract but there are huge question marks surrounding his future.

What's the latest news involving Digne?

Sky Sports have revealed that Digne has gained interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, West Ham United and Newcastle United during the early stages of the transfer window.

The report suggests Everton would be willing to sanction a deal if a bid in the region of £30million is lodged for the 43-cap France international, who is also wanted on loan by Serie A giants Napoli.

It appears the first concrete bid has been made by Newcastle, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claiming the Magpies have made a £22.5million offer which also includes midfielder Sean Longstaff as part of the deal. However, Digne has indicated he would prefer a move elsewhere.

Digne has fallen out of favour with his current employers following a bust-up with boss Rafa Benitez, according to The Athletic.

The report suggests the attacking-minded full-back grew frustrated with his more defensive role in Benitez's safety-first approach, with Digne feeling his new responsibilities limited his ability to influence games.

As a result, the 28-year-old has not been named in a matchday squad for more than a month, with his last Everton appearance coming in the 4-1 defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

What has Dean Jones said about Digne?

Jones believes Everton are hamstrung in the transfer market until Digne secures a move away from Goodison Park.

The transfer insider reckons, as it stands, the Toffees do not have the funds to bring in any more big-name players.

It comes despite Everton being the Premier League's lowest spenders during the summer transfer window.

When asked whether there will be any more arrivals before the end of the month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It depends on whether they get this money for Digne. I think that's what they need to happen."

Who have Everton signed so far?

Everton have already brought in Digne's long-term replacement after sealing a deal to bring Vitaliy Mykolenko to Goodison Park for a fee of up to £17million, including add-ons.

Mykolenko penned a four-and-a-half-year contract after completing his move from Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev.

Benitez has also strengthened his options on the opposite side of the defence by clinching the services of six-cap Scotland international right-back Nathan Patterson.

The Toffees have forked out an initial £12million fee, with the deal including add-ons worth a further £4million.

