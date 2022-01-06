Molineux transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Wolves' price-tag for Adama Traore

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves value star forward Adama Traore at ‘more than £30 million’ amid increased speculation over his future, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The 25-year-old has been linked with an imminent Molineux exit for several months now, with new manager Bruno Lage needing to raise funds to add further reinforcements to his first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

Last summer, transfer expert Duncan Castle’s revealed (via This is Futbol) that Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves and Traore were all made available for the right price by the Midlands outfit.

However, none of the talented trio departed as Lage saw his net spend limited to just over £1 million as the Wolves hierarchy kept a tight hold of the purse strings.

But speculation over the Spain international’s future refuses to die down as Traore - who is valued at £25.2m on Transfermarkt - continues to be linked with a move away.

According to The Athletic’s Wolves reporter Tim Spiers, the rapid winger’s departure now appears ‘inevitable’ after failing to agree a contract extension with the club.

Traore reportedly believes he should be one of the highest earners at the club, and although he’s come close to signing a new deal twice, negotiations are now at a standstill.

With the Barcelona academy graduate having just 18 months left to run on his existing contract, January could be the last chance Wolves get to secure a sizeable fee for one of their most sought-after assets.

What has Brown said about Traore?

Despite his obvious talent and potential, Traore is often a controversial and frustrating figure due to his inconsistency and lack of end product.

The stocky dynamo is yet to register a single goal or assist for Lage’s high-flying charges throughout 2021/22, but despite his struggles, Brown believes Wolves value him at over £30m.

He told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: “They think he’s worth more than £30 million.”

Who could sign Traore?

The Telegraph claim that Lage is keen to sign three new players in the January transfer window as he aims to guide Wolves back into European football.

But with owner Fosun unwilling to bankroll any significant acquisitions, the Portuguese tactician is having to raise the required funds himself.

As a result, Traore is reportedly set to be made available, with both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United listed as potential suitors.

Spurs had two offers rejected for the versatile attacker last summer, and despite a change in management, the north London club are still considering a swoop for Traore.

